John D. Massaro, 66, beloved son, brother, father and friend, passed away on January 4, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Joan Massaro of Payson, brother, Paul “Andy” Massaro of Payson, sister Gina Maria O’Leary of PA, and his two sons, David and Michael of CT. He grew up in New Jersey and moved to Connecticut where he raised his family. He migrated west to Arizona where he planned to retire. He was a man of many hobbies including guitar, woodworking, vehicle restoration, bicycling, photography, and painting, and always lived for the moment. He loved the outdoors. Private burial service will be held at the family’s request. In lieu of flowers and condolences, donations may be sent to Honor Health for COVID19 support at: https://www.honor-health.com/community/honorhealth-foundation/donate
