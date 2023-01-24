John Fredrick Frerichs of Pine, AZ went to his heavenly home on January 15, 2023, just two weeks shy of his eighty-first birthday. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who deeply loved his family, community, and country.
Born to Helen (Weseman) and John Frerichs in Cleveland, TN, John spent his early years in Kingston, TN before moving to Tucson with his mother and his grandmother at age eight. He competed as a gymnast and graduated from Tucson High School in 1960. He moved to California where he had a successful career as a general manager for the grocery store chain, FedMart and served six years in the US Army Reserve during the Vietnam War. In 1981, he relocated to Pine from California seeking a quieter lifestyle. He retired from Amerigas at age 67, volunteered at the Pine Senior Center and Thrift Store, and was an avid pilot and member of the Payson Pilot’s Association for many years. He will be dearly missed by the Fusion Church community and will be remembered fondly for many acts of kindness to serve the elderly, whether to read to the bedridden, to deliver meals on wheels, or to just generally be a helping hand.
John is survived by his beloved wife Doris Ann (Katje) Frerichs, daughter Terri Lynn Davis, son-in-law Kevin Duane Davis, son Gene Alan Frerichs, step-daughter Kim Torres, son-in-law Art Torres, and grandchildren Jordan Davis, Sierra Frerichs, Karissa Frerichs, Brett Torres, Gabriela Torres, and Sharon (Torres) Gutierrez, and his cousin Carlyn Jean Gembel. His son, Matthew William Frerichs, preceded him in death in 2004.
The family will hold a small private funeral and requests donations be made in John’s name to Fusion Church in Payson, Az.
