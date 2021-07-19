John H. Dino was born 06/28/1933 in Boston, MA. He died 06/26/2021 in Payson, AZ. He went to Jonas Perkins Grammar School and Braintree High School. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Charles R. Ware, on the ship’s boxing team. He fought in the New England Golden Gloves Championships.
He met the love of his life, Kathleen Rose Sloan in Weymouth, MA. He was a firefighter in Weymouth. During 1965, he moved with his family to Scottsdale, AZ, where he became a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. He was active in the Postal Workers Union. After retiring from the Post Office, John was a former Arizona State Director of the National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers. John and Kay were avid RV’ers after moving to Payson, AZ on the East Verde River.
In Weymouth, MA he joined the Orphan’s Hope Lodge and continued in the Sy Harrison Lodge #70 in Payson, AZ. He became Master in 2001 and received his 60 year pin earlier this year.
He was a loving husband, father and friend. He is preceded is death by his wife Kay Dino, and son Jeffery J. Dino. He is survived by his oldest son John J. Dino and daughter-in-law Cindi Dino.
His love touched many and he will be missed by all who knew him.
The Celebration of His Life will be held at the Sy Harrison Lodge #70, 200 Rancho Rd., Payson, AZ 85541. Contact jdino6518@gmail.com for details. In liu of flowers, please send a donation to: Sy Harrison Lodge #70, with the notation of “Clothe the Child.”
