John Hull Brown III, 69, of Payson, AZ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Scottsdale, AZ.
John was born September 19, 1951, in Moline, Illinois. The son of John H. and Monica A. (Sinkus) Brown, Jr. He had various careers: roofing, flooring, and gaming. He was an avid outdoorsman and even lived in Alaska without modern conveniences. After retiring, John loved watching sports (Go Bears) and enjoyed traveling, listening to music, hiking, and rockhounding. He was a member of Shepard of the Pines Lutheran Church, Payson, AZ.
Survivors include his siblings, Nancy (Bill) Jordan, Joyce (Tom) Langford, Mike Waters (brother-in-law), Patti (Terry) Hawkins; his nieces and nephews, Cheryl Jordan, Terrie Jordan, Lee (Rhonda) Coleman, Sabrina (Bohdan) Maciech, Travis (LaDonna) Waters, Nathan Waters, Ashley (Matt) Patterson, Jennifer (David) Bachaus, Matthew (Tara) Hawkins, Amber (Brandon) Henley; and many great-nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents John and Monica; sister Shirly Waters; and niece Nicole Waters.
Matthew 25:23 Well done, good and faithful servant.
