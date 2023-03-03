John (Jack) Quinn
Robert Adame

Sadly, on February 7th, 2023, Jack Quinn passed away after a short illness. He was 82 years old.

Jack spent the first ten years of his life in Maine before moving to California. At age 17 he enlisted in the Army, serving in Korea and Death Valley, California. He then joined the Orange County Sheriff’s department where he spent the next 30 years as a Deputy Sheriff.

