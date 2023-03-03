John (Jack) Quinn

Sadly, on February 7th, 2023, Jack Quinn passed away after a short illness. He was 82 years old.
Jack spent the first ten years of his life in Maine before moving to California. At age 17 he enlisted in the Army, serving in Korea and Death Valley, California. He then joined the Orange County Sheriff’s department where he spent the next 30 years as a Deputy Sheriff.
After his career in law enforcement, Jack enjoyed a new profession in Web designing and maintenance for small businesses, law enforcement agencies, fire departments and search and rescue. He was always available to help anyone who was not com-puter savvy. Jack was a proud Honorary Lifetime Member of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue. He could fix anything.
Jack read for hours, listening to classic country music and bluegrass. He wore shorts yearround. He loved to drive the quad through the forest, but he could never back up the trailer. He drove an obnoxiously loud old truck all over town and wore the same shirt until it fell off him in rags.
Jack listened, helped and supported. When his wife drove the car into the side of the garage three days in a row, Jack simply got it fixed. His favorite meal was Gatorade and Fritos. He was a fierce father and loyal friend. His smirky smile said he was teasing, so he grew a beard. His son Dave represents his proudest achievement.
The World is dimmer without his heart light. Jack loved and was loved. Rest in peace, sweet man.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Betsy, his son Dave (Kendra), stepson Gene Cotton and stepdaughter Stephanie Perez (Bob); grandchildren Ian Quinn (Jessica), Jourdan Martinez (Javier), Kamryn Cotton, Jaiden Cotton, Zoe and Evan Perez, and seven greatgrandchildren.
No services are planned. As a nod to Jack’s love of reading we request in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to The Library Friends of Payson, PO Box 13, Payson, AZ 85547, a 501c(3) entity.
