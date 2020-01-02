On November 11th, 2019, this world lost one of its greatest men. John passed away peacefully at his home as he had requested.
John was born in Cambridge, Mass on December 9th, 1930. He was the youngest of nine all raised by their mother alone. John was preceded in death by his daughter Margaret (18 years old), his brothers Ed, Ray, Tom and Donald, his sisters Bernie, Frances and Marguerite.
He is survived by his wife, Carol (Ryle-Barr) McCauley; daughters Dale O’Connell and Beth Borst; sons Jack McCauley and Erin Barr; grandchildren Wayne Hockersmith, April Cole, John Borst, Frances Borst, Kelly McCauley, John McCauley, Jordan McCauley, Daylin McCauley, Natalie Barr, Alex Barr and James Barr. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
John moved to Payson in 2003 with his wife Carol. His first challenge was in defending a loner, Grant Kunzli, who was shot and killed in the forest by a hiker.
John was an entrepreneur, an adventurer, a risk taker and a true patriot. He started Underwriter’s Replacement Service, Inc. in 1972. He sold it in 1987. His background was insurance (among other things) and he started this company to make sure that insureds were treated fairly by the insurance companies after they had been burglarized. He was asked by Safeco Insurance to attend a meeting in Seattle, Washington to discuss his theory on replacing new for old at its full replacement cost value. During that meeting he assisted the company in composing the very first Replacement Cost Endorsement which is, today, either as part of your homeowner’s policy or an addendum you can purchase to add to your policy.
To coin a phrase “the sea was his mistress” and boating his passion. He loved the ocean and was happiest when sailing his Down east 38, whether to Catalina or San Diego. He was always there for anyone in need and on more than one occasion brought stranded boaters or travelers home until they could continue their own journey.
John is now with his daughter Margaret, the angels and the rest of his family that has passed. He was loved deeply and will be sorely missed.
A memorial/celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at Messinger’s Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd., Payson. In lieu of flowers he asked that a donation be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
