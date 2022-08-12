John Martin Pope was born in Oak Park, IL, the fifth of nine children, to Helen (nee Farussi) and Edward R. Pope. He graduated from Fenwick High School in Oak Park, where he played and lettered in football for the Friars. He attended the University of Illinois at Chicago, and worked full-time at the Florsheim Shoes Company to finance his Bachelor’s Degree in History. He then went on to complete his Juris Doctor Law degree at John Marshall Law School.
After a very successful career at a top consulting firm in New York City, John went on to found Pope Consulting in Phoenix, AZ, where he also taught law classes at Scottsdale Community College. His final career direction was the development and implementation of his own legal firm, Pope and Associates, focusing on Immigration Law.
John was an inspiration and mentor for many seeking to go into the practice of law. He held a strong belief in the value of education, personally assisting many in their educational pursuits. His companies financially sponsored many young students in their educational undertakings. He was not only a practicing Immigration Attorney, he worked tirelessly assisting many with their pursuit of citizenship. He believed in always helping those in need and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his loving wife Margaret “Peggy” Miles, three step children, John Miles, Megan and Chris Pesicka and their four wonderful grandchildren who affectionately called him “Papa John.” He is also survived by brothers Bruce, Mark and Ed along with his sister Camille (Caupp). He is preceded in death by both his parents Edward and Helen, brothers Michael and Jerome and sisters Nancy (Brosig) and Mary (Blazek).
The Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022 with a Memorial Service following at 1:00 pm at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary in Fountain Hills, Arizona.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!