John Martin Pope

John Martin Pope was born in Oak Park, IL, the fifth of nine children, to Helen (nee Farussi) and Edward R. Pope. He graduated from Fenwick High School in Oak Park, where he played and lettered in football for the Friars. He attended the University of Illinois at Chicago, and worked full-time at the Florsheim Shoes Company to finance his Bachelor’s Degree in History. He then went on to complete his Juris Doctor Law degree at John Marshall Law School.

After a very successful career at a top consulting firm in New York City, John went on to found Pope Consulting in Phoenix, AZ, where he also taught law classes at Scottsdale Community College. His final career direction was the development and implementation of his own legal firm, Pope and Associates, focusing on Immigration Law.

