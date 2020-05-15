John “Moose” Dryer passed on May 7, 2020 at the age of 53. He will be missed by his mother, Carolyn Dryer, father, John O. Dryer and daughter, Ashley Dryer. Some will remember him from Punkin Center and his famous Moose Burgers and from Butcher Hook as a chef. Also, his achievements in championship wrestling and football, playing for the Payson Longhorn Football Team their undefeated year in 1982. But remember per Moose: “Always be kind, do all you can and love your dog!”
Private family services will be held at a later date.
