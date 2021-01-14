Jack passed away peacefully from Covid 19 at Hospice of Payson on Christmas Day. Born in Tucson with a twin brother who didn’t survive, he was adopted by John & Bertha Barnhart and grew up in Douglas, AZ with an adopted sister, Shirley. After graduating High School, he married his sweetheart Mary Lisbeth (Betty) Lewis. They had 47 wonderful years and 5 sons together before she passed away in 1997. Jack started in electronics with his half-brother Lloyd and served 9 years in the Arizona National Guard. He worked with the Arizona Department of Public Safety for 21 years, retired, then worked another 10 years for the state before retiring permanently in 1983. He did retirement right! He and Betty loved the forest and retired to a home he built in Pine, AZ. After Betty’s death, he and Jo Ann Spencer, also recently widowed, started hiking together. He married her in 2000, and often commented on how lucky he was to have had two great loves in his life. He loved his family, bola ties, hiking, travel, and slightly off-color jokes.
Jack’s eldest son John passed away in May, and Mike’s twin, David, died shortly after birth. He has 3 surviving sons, Mike (Theresa), Gary (Theresa) and Bruce (Deni); 5 grandchildren -- Monica, Erika, Morgan, Stephanie and Travis (Monyka), and two great-grandchildren (Antonio and Jackson). He also has three step-sons, Carl (Lynn), Scott and Glen (Marc). He was dearly loved and will be missed. Jack belonged to the Payson Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Zane Grey Shrine Club, El Zaribah Shrine and attended the Payson Methodist Church. Donations may go to the Masonic Lodge, Zane Grey Shrine Club or Clothe-A-Child. Services pending due to Covid 19.
