John (Randy) Von Meter, age 79, made his journey to God on April 6, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1940 in Noblesville, IN to Omer and Mabel (King) Von Meter. He grew up in central Indiana with the Von Meter family living in Hamilton and Boone Counties, until the family moved to Phoenix, AZ. He graduated from High School from South Mountain High School in 1959 where he was an outstanding athlete. He achieved a Football Scholarship to Colorado State University. He later attended college at Mesa Community College and ASU.
He married Linda Sue Walters on Feb. 11, 1961. They moved to the Phoenix, AZ area where Randy worked for the Arizona Highway Patrol from 1965 to 1985. He was 1 of 4 original Arizona Highway Patrol Motorcycle Officers in Mesa and Apache Junction areas. In 1980 they moved to Payson, AZ. After retirement, he continued to work in law enforcement for the Payson City Police Force, and Chief of Security at the Mazatzal Casino. He and Linda retired to Arkansas, with the last 5 years in Indiana to be by family.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue (Walters) Von Meter of Zionsville, IN; son and daughter-in-law, Kerby and Janet Von Meter, Visalia, CA; daughter and son-in-law, Kellean and Sean Barrango, Pacifica, CA; granddaughters, Katelyn Von Meter, Kirsten Von Meter, and Bonnie Barrango; sisters, Karen Louks, Cicero, IN; Carla Gwinn (Husband, Niles); brother-in-law, Phillip McGough, Sheridan, AR, as well as many nephew and nieces. He was preceded in death by sister, Sandy (Von Meter) Staton.
He enjoyed exploring the Arizona sunshine, especially on his Harley with his Linda Sue behind him. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He enjoyed hunting, rebuilding cars, western dancing, and playing cards with friends and family. He was loved and respected by all who met him and he will be greatly missed by all.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Zionsville.
