John Richard ‘Dick’ Connolly was born April 10, 1931 to Charles Harry Connolly and Merrelle Velma Toot in Kingman Arizona. Dick had an identical twin brother Roy Thomas Connolly (Gisela) and an older brother Pete. Dick passed away on March 31, 2023 in Payson, Arizona at the age of 91. Dick is survived by his wife, Doralee, daughters Kim Hamlett (Robert Hamlett) and Devon Wells (Sid Wells). Dick has four grandchildren, Monica Hamlett, R.A. Hamlett, Shiloh Hamlett, Quinton Wells (Lacy Wells), 7 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandsons. Dick was a pioneer of Payson. He helped build one of the first grocery stores in Payson which had the town’s post office in it. Later he helped build the Western Auto all along today’s Main Street. Dick attended high school in Payson and graduated from the Rock Building. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and when discharged returned home and built the Rye Store. Dick then married Doralee Anderson and moved to the valley to plaster and work at the General Motors Proving Ground. After 25 years with GM he retired and returned to Rye and the Payson area. Dicks’ hobbies were building, fishing, farming, and his family. Services will be at the Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ. on April 15th, 2023 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. at www.cancer. org or by calling 1-800-227-2345.
