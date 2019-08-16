John Thomas Hoffman passed away Aug. 11, 2019, at home, after a long bout with Parkinson’s disease. He was born Dec. 11, 1944 in Prescott, Ariz. to Robert and Roberta Hoffman.
John served his country in Vietnam with great courage and honor, being decorated with the Bronze Star for valor and three Purple Hearts for his injuries.
John owned H&A Trucking and Bed and More Furniture Store in Payson during his work-ing years.
John is survived by his wife, Deborah Allison Hoffman; son, James Hoffman; daughter, Carrie Ingram and her children Liam and Carlie.
John had 10 siblings: Charles Hoffman, Arthur Hoffman, Mary Smith, Martha Althoff, Paul Hoffman, Evelyn Lockard, Ruth Hoffman, Donald Hoffman, Peter Hoffman and was preceded in death by sister Marjorie Lyons. Along with his siblings’ spouses and children, his loving family also included his stepdaughters, Donna Klabbatz, Patty Beeler, Christie Gillespie, and their husbands, and John’s step-grandchildren, Jordan, Sydnee, Chazz, Jake, Cloee, Wyatt and Rylee. John also had one great-grandchild, Brooks Morris.
John was a kind man who loved gardens, especially roses. His family and friends in Payson will greatly miss him.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 23 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home.
