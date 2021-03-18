Johnny Dean Goude Sr., 62, left this world peacefully February 17th, 2021 with his loving wife and son by his side.
Johnny was born June 10th, 1958 in Phoenix, Arizona to Lenard and Gladys Goude. He spent most of his life in the Valley until moving to Payson in 2014.
Johnny Sr. welcomed his best friend and son Johnny Jr. into this world in 1993. Johnny Sr. never missed a moment to guide and teach him lessons to use for life.
Johnny met the love of this life and wife Katharine Grace in 2009. They later joined in holy matrimony March 12, 2011. Every day since was spent loving and spoiling each other with a love like no other.
They both had found their soul mates. Johnny was preceded in death by his father Lenard and mother Gladys. He is survived by his loving wife and son Johnny Jr.
A memorial service is being held at Messinger Payson Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 at 2 p.m.
