Joleen Treaster Matych was born on July 28th, 1934 in Blackwell, Oklahoma to Verna and Lowell Treaster and entered heaven to join her husband, on August 28th, 2020, in Santa Cruz, California.
All her children and four of her grandchildren along with their spouses held vigil by her side in the last few days of her life. She passed away peacefully in her room surrounded by all the things she loved. Joleen will always be remembered by her children as a loving mother, trusted friend, wonderful cook and the pillar of the family. We will miss her dearly.
Joleen is survived by her brother, Byron Treaster; and her four children: Steve Matych (Teresa), Cindaleen Cummings (Michael), Aleshia Sacks (Gary), and Kim Franca (Claudio). She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Verna and Lowell; her husband Jim; and two grandchildren: Timothy Binswanger and Tyler Sacks. A family Celebration of Life will be held October 28, 2020. For Joleen’s full obituary please visit https://scmemorial.com.
