Joseph J. DeFelice, 86, of Payson, Arizona, passed away on October 27, 2020, due to advanced liver cancer. He served in the U.S. Navy and went on to perform jobs at Mountain Bell as a building superintendent and Orkin. He enjoyed fishing and traveling. He is survived by his devoted, loving wife of 32 years, Lynette DeFelice, and his former wife Margaret Wilson, with whom he had 4 children: Sierra Vista, Cheryl Trujillo (Arthur), Steven DeFelice, Linda DeFelice and Lisa Seals (Richard) of Buckeye, Arizona.

