Joseph J. DeFelice, 86, of Payson, Arizona, passed away on October 27, 2020, due to advanced liver cancer. He served in the U.S. Navy and went on to perform jobs at Mountain Bell as a building superintendent and Orkin. He enjoyed fishing and traveling. He is survived by his devoted, loving wife of 32 years, Lynette DeFelice, and his former wife Margaret Wilson, with whom he had 4 children: Sierra Vista, Cheryl Trujillo (Arthur), Steven DeFelice, Linda DeFelice and Lisa Seals (Richard) of Buckeye, Arizona.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- Learn about invasive grasses in webinar
- Two Payson students test positive for COVID
- Events update
- Unofficial final election results
- Two COVID-19 testing events in Payson next week
- Military discharge was not end of service for Muhr
- Woods Canyon Lake shoreline cleanup much needed
- State officials plead with schools to take pandemic precautions
- Health officials fear renewed pandemic spread
- Coffee with a Cop benefits DV shelter
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!