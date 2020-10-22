PINE, AZ – Joseph “Joe” E. Mascioli, 77 years, of Pine, AZ, formerly of Beverly, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Payson, AZ. He was the husband of the late Charlotte (Calvert) Mascioli. Born in Beverly, he was the son of the late Jerome B. and Rose A. (Scalzillo) Mascioli. He had a bachelor’s from Northrop Institute in Los Angeles, California in engineering.
He worked for Honeywell as an aeronautical engineer in Phoenix for over 30 years until his retirement.
He liked to work on projects around his home in Pine, AZ, travel and read.
He was a member of Holy Nativity Catholic Church and supported the Pine Strawberry Thrift Shop.
He is survived by his daughter, Lindy Mascioli of Mishawaka, IN; his partner, Bonnie Zavoral of Peoria, AZ; his sister, Carol Jaworski of Beverly, his brother, Jerome Mascioli his wife Claire of Kingston, NH and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother in law, John Jaworski.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday October 28, 2020 in St. Mary’s Cemetery’s Beverly at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Pine Strawberry Thrift Shop or the Humane Society of Central Arizona Payson, AZ. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral. com
