Born June 24, 1947 in Independence, Missouri - Died August 31, 2021, Payson, Arizona.
Joe was the 4th of five boys born to Roy and Marguerite Frey. His brothers are Michael, John, Larry (deceased) and the youngest, Robert.
Joe proudly served his country in the Army 1st Cavalry Division, as a combat medic in Vietnam, earning the Army Commendation Medal for heroism. Joe continued to serve his country, later as a member of the Air National Guard. Joe greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing and old westerns.
Joe married Carol on October 14, 2009. They met through their employment at Mesa Schools, where Joe took great joy in his career as a school bus driver, then later making their home in Payson.
Joe and Carol’s family includes Gregory (Tiffany) Hawley, Christopher (Justin) Hawley, Justin Hawley, Breanne (Brad) Erickson, Flint (Lori) Denweiler. The grandkids are Rider, Tanner and Caitlyn Hawley; Kaden and Keely Erickson; Arianne and Justin Hawley; and Aleysha, Ryan and Alix Denweiler.
Service to be held September 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 913 S. Ponderosa St., Payson, AZ.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!