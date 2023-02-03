Joseph Thomas Scibetta, beloved husband, father, Papa, great-grandfather, and uncle was born in Queen’s Flushing Hospital on July 17, 1939. He went home to be with his Lord on January 26, 2023 in Payson, Arizona at the age of 83.
In 1952 his family relocated to Mesa, AZ. He graduated from Mesa High School in 1957. In 1961 he married Norma Jean Knox. They were blessed with 2 children, Michael & Julianne. He spent 8 years in the Army Reserves where he was invited to be on the sharp shooters team. In 1964 he received Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. He spent the next 37 years attending Church of the Redeemer in Mesa. When he returned from CA after basic training, he started a 38-year career at Motorola where he invented an underwater transfer system for wafers that were being polished and made into microchips. He retired in 1998 and traveled abroad with his wife. In 2001 they moved to Strawberry, AZ and attended the Strawberry Chapel for 20 years. Hunting & fishing were his favorite pastimes. He had many trophies mounted which reminded him of his time spent hunting & fishing with dear family and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Anthony & Clara Scibetta. He is survived by his wife Norma Jean; his 2 children; his sister Barbara Smith; 8 grandchildren: Tyler, Kira, Travis, Skyler, Tanner, Tatum, Tierra, Trenton; 8 great-grandchildren; and one dog, his beloved Toots. His life will be celebrated at a private family service.
