Josephina Ocampo Quesada Alvarez joyously went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Josephina was born in Wickenburg, Arizona on February 20, 1920. She was one of five children born to Jose Franco Quesada and Francisca Ocampo Quesada. She lived a long full life of 102 years and was a passionate supporter of education. Josephina always promoted that education is the key to everything and it was an important building block for a strong foundation in life. She spent many years of her professional life with the University of California Los Angeles and helped to have a campus established for Gila Community College in Payson, Arizona. After moving to Payson, Josephina was appointed as a representative for Gila County community colleges by the Governor of Arizona.
Josephina married Jesus Guzman Alvarez on September 9, 1940 and they were together for 62 years until he passed in 2003. They moved to Payson, Arizona in 1982 to live out their retirement actively in the community. Josephina and Jesus both enjoyed singing and had beautiful voices. They were members of the Payson Choral Society during its first two years.
Josephina and Jesus were blessed with having a son on June 10, 1941, William Frances Alvarez Sr. He passed away in 2020. Josephina dearly loved her family and friends. They meant so much to her. Survivors include her daughter-in-law Louise Alvarez, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Rosary at 1:15 pm, followed by mass on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Saint Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church, 511 Saint Phillips Street, Payson, AZ 85541.
