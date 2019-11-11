On October 28, 2019 Joshua Adam Loss passed away at the age of 40.
Born and raised in Minnesota, he moved to Arizona at the age of 7. Joshua attended and graduated from Payson High School in 1998.
Joshua worked in the construction business, living in Arizona, California, Montana and Colorado. At his passing he resided and worked in Marana, Arizona.
Joshua is survived by his sons, Jayce A. Loss and Nathan A. Loss; his mother, Gail (David) Palmateer of Payson, Arizona; his sister, Jennifer (Corey) Wolcott of Billings, Montana; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and his grandfather, Harold Grandprey of Minnesota.
Joshua was preceded in death by his father, Daniel A. Loss; and grandmother, Beverly Grandprey.
Memorial service will be on Saturday, November 16th, 1:00 p.m. at Messinger Payson Funeral Home.
