Joyce Marie Karnes

Joyce Karnes (Korhonen), 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Payson on July 2, following a short illness. Growing up in Gardner, MA, Joyce was a star athlete from the beginning and played softball and field hockey at Gardner High School. Upon graduating, Joyce began her move west and played semi-pro softball for two seasons (third base) while working at a factory in Ohio.
Joyce continued westward, all the way to Santa Monica, CA, where she worked in the growing aeronautics industry. She met and married Frank Karnes, whose career at McDonnell Douglas lasted more than 4 decades. Their son Joseph was born in 1965 and lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico with his family, including Joyce’s granddaughter.
Joyce and Frank retired from Southern California to Payson in the early ’90s, where they continued their passion for golf and Joyce devoted substantial time to helping several local non-profits including the Northern Gila County Historical Society, Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, the Payson Habitat for Humanity ReStore and the Payson Humane Society Resale store. Joyce regularly appeared among the leaders at Payson Golf Course tournaments and loved walking around Green Valley Lake. Payson’s proximity to Santa Fe made for special family visits to both places over the years.
While Joyce set out from New England in her youth, her direct, stubborn, and taciturn nature, love for sports, and wry sense of humor all displayed her Finnish/New England heritage and character.
Services will be held at Messinger Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd., Payson, AZ Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 4pm to 7pm.
