It is with profound sadness and much love that we say goodbye to our beloved Juan Jimenez, “JJ”. He was the paradigm of a loving and devoted father, husband, brother, and friend to all those whose lives he touched in the too-short amount of time he was with us. He passed away Monday, October 4, 2021.
Juan was born on May 20, 1960, in the town of Yerbabuena, Guanajuato, Mexico. His love for his hometown would entice him to return once a year to relax in its comfort of nostalgia and the company of his older brothers.
He served in the Payson community as a barber for 20 years. Being a barber in Payson was something Juan was really proud of and enjoyed deeply. His natural aptitude and affinity for cutting hair motivated him to start his journey in becoming a barber at the age of 40. Though his journey was not easy as he held the weight of a family while going to barber school, he always kept a positive outlook and put so much work into making that a reality.
Juan loved to go on long hikes and enjoyed the open air in Payson. He was most himself when he was out in nature being surrounded by God’s creation. It was the tranquility in Payson, the friendliness of the people and the beautiful landscapes that made him fall in love with this town.
Above all, Juan was a fine example of faith and loyalty to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. And while his passing was unexpected and heartbreaking for his family and friends, they find courage in knowing that he was strong in his faith as a Jehovah’s Witnesses. He will be truly missed and positively will remain in our hearts forever!
The family invites all who knew Juan to attend a Virtual Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at 4 PM via a Zoom call.
Meeting ID:
825 7845 4419 Passcode: 123456
Es con profunda tristeza y abatimiento que anunciamos el fallecimiento de nuestro amado Juan Jiménez “JJ”, quien fue un buen padre, esposo, hermano y amigo amoroso y su gran ejemplo toco el corazón de todos los que lo conociamos, falleció el Lunes 4 de Octubre de 2021.
Juan nació el 20 de Mayo de 1960 en Guanajuato, México, amaba Guanajuato y solía viajar allí para visitar a sus hermanos.
Ser barbero en la comunidad de Payson era algo de lo que Juan estaba realmente orgulloso. Cortó el pelo en la comunidad de Payson durante 20 años. Siempre tuvo afinidad por el corte de cabello. Su viaje para convertirse en barbero no fue fácil. Sostuvo el peso de una familia mientras iba a la escuela, pero siempre mantuvo una actitud positiva y se esforzó mucho para hacerlo realidad.
A Juan le encantaba caminar al aire libre aquí en Payson y disfrutar de la creación de Dios. La tranquilidad, la amabilidad de las personas y los bellos paisajes, hizo que se enamorara de la hermosa comunidad de Payson.
Por encima de todo, Juan fue un excelente ejemplo de fe y lealtad hacia todos los que tuvieron el placer de conocerlo. Y aunque su fallecimiento fue inesperado y es desgarrador para su familia y amigos, encuentran valor al saber que él era fuerte en su fe como Testigo de Jehová. ¡Lo extrañaremos verdaderamente y estará positivamente en nuestros corazones para siempre!
La familia les invita a todos los que conocieron a Juan a asistir a un Servicio Conmemorativo Virtual por Zoom.
Sabado,
Noviembre 6, 2021 Hora: 4 PM
Meeting ID:
825 7845 4419 Passcode: 123456
