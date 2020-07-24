Jonny Ann Sutton passed away June 13, 2020. She was born July 3, 1948 in Pottstown, PA, to James C. and M. Ellen (Bauer) Sutton and grew up in Royersford, PA and Ocean City, NJ She graduated from Ursinus College in 1970 in political science, with hopes of going on to law school at some point to follow her dream of entering into the U.S. political scene. In the meantime, she became certified as a teacher and taught for 13 years ... one year in New Jersey, before moving to Payson, AZ, in 1971, and teaching in the Payson school system for about 12 years.
In 1984, she decided to go for it and follow her dream of studying law. After graduating from U of A Law School, she worked for Bullhead City, AZ, as prosecutor, before settling in Lake Havasu City, AZ, as assistant city attorney, all while continuing her education in order to become a member of the Mohave County judicial system in 2000. Due to health reasons, in 2013, it became necessary for her to return to Payson and her extended family.
Although Jonny followed her dreams for a career rather than having a family of her own, she adopted and raised many “children” of the canine persuasion, and was very close to her brothers’ and sisters’ families in the role of godmother and favorite aunt, as well as Santa’s elf and helper to her many nephews and nieces. She was also a favorite teacher to many of her beloved students in Payson, always willing to go the extra mile to help any of them. That was Jonny’s nature – to do whatever she could to help anyone she knew. That was reflected in her fairness as a judge, as well.
Jonny was preceded in death by her father, James C. Sutton, Sr. and brother, Robert I. Sutton. She is survived by her mother, M. Ellen Dudley; sisters, Jo Olsson (Bob) and Lori Brandt (Mike); brothers, James, Jr. (Debbie), Andrew and Timothy (Deborah); as well as the aforementioned numerous nieces and nephews. She is dearly missed by all.
The family plans a Celebration of Jonny’s Life as soon as Covid allows. Date to be announced later.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!