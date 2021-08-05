Scottsdale – Judith Ann Claerhout, 77, passed away on July 17, 2021. A native of Moline, IL., Judy was born to Gerald and Helen Rhea on December 2, 1943. She graduated from Moline High school and Blackhawk College. Her love of dance and performing arts earned her lead roles in local summer stock productions. In 1962 she won the honor of Miss Moline and represented her city in the Miss Illinois pageant. This set the stage for meeting the love of her life, Bill. As a swimmer and law student who wasn’t interested in beauty queens, he realized Judy had brains too! Fireworks ensued following a Fourth of July proposal and they were married September 5, 1964. Their love never fizzled and the celebration continued for over 56 years!
Judy spent 50 years as a volunteer in civic, service, and school organizations. While living in Las Vegas she worked as a Fashion Coordinator and received a “Woman of Achievement” award in 1988.
To catch up with Judy, you had to lace up. She was a top runner in her age group in 10k races for over 30 years. She also loved to bike, hike, snow ski, ice skate, and work out. She climbed Mt. Charleston, near Las Vegas, several times. And her thrill rides in gliders and hot air balloons had her family praying from below.
Judy was also known for her impeccable taste for crafting, decorating, and etiquette. She even used a ruler when corresponding with her hand written notes and cards.
When Bill retired in 2000, he and Judy moved to the pines of Payson, AZ. They enjoyed the small town and mountain air for almost 20 years. Her love for her family was unconditional and never-ending. She lived every day with grace, class, kindness, and love. In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Gary) Soultanian of Scottsdale, Carin (Gus) Gallett of Phoenix, five grandchildren, whom she adored, and her sister, Lora (Eric) Diamond of Coldspring, Texas.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the near future. Donations may be sent to Hospice of the Valley Fund Development 1510 E. Flower Street Phoenix, AZ 85014 or online www. hov.org
