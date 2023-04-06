Judith Lecher (née Pancheri), aged 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 30, 1945, in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, she was the cherished daugh-ter of Norman Pancheri and Catherine Dietzler. Judy met her late husband, Robert Lecher, and together they created a life full of love and dedication, raising their three wonderful sons, Mark, Brian, and Cris. As a mother, Judy was a guiding light, providing unwavering love and support to her children throughout her life. Her family was her greatest joy, and she found immense pride in their accomplishments. A longtime resident of Cedarburg, Judy was an active and well-respected member of her community. She was known for her kindness, generosity, and willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her infectious laughter and warm personality brightened the lives of everyone she met. In her spare time, Judy enjoyed tending to her garden, read-ing, and spending quality time with her loved ones. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her family, touching the lives of friends and neighbors alike. Judy is survived by her three sons, Mark, Brian, and Cris, their spouses, her grand-children, and a large extended family who will miss her deeply. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lecher, and her parents, Norman Pancheri and Catherine Dietzler. A memorial service 3-12-2023 at 1 PM at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. The family welcomes all who wish to pay their respects to join them in celebrating Judy's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans Charity in memory of Judith Lecher, reflecting her lifelong commitment to making the world a better place.
