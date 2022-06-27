Judith Harriet Thompson was born 2/24/1938 to Walter and Eileen in Preston, MN. She grew up with older sister Ann in Rochester and Winthrop, MN.
Summer-time employment included Drive-In Food, Car-Hop, Lifeguard, Canning Factory Labor and Chambermaid/Waitress at Many Glacier Resort and Hotels in Glacier National Park.
In 1960 she earned her B.A. Degree in Food Chemistry and Research at Iowa State University. She was hired out of College for Flour Quality Analysis and Performance Evaluation at the laboratories of Russell Miller Milling Co. in Minneapolis.
Judy married childhood friend Tom Dahl in October of 1960 and in 1961 began her family of four. John, Terry, Susan and Rob.
In 1974 Judy was hired for a “Dream Job” as instructor for Chef Training at Nicolet Community College, Rhinelander, WI. It was a 2 year program where graduates were required to perform a 9 course Haute Cuisine meal with formal European White-Glove Service. After 10 years of instructing Judy moved to Minnesota to manage Food Service at the University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic Cafeteria with over 100 employees.
In 1996 the Dahl’s semi-retired to Payson, AZ., where Judy spent 10 years as manager of the Safeway Deli. She enjoyed decorative painting and was a Norwegian Rosemaling ribbon winner. She also enjoyed travel, golf, cross country skiing, water skiing, pheasant hunting, canoeing, collecting agates, gourd art, flower painting and trail biking.
She served on the Payson Scholastic Awards Committee and at the age of 75 she went parachuting.
On Friday June 10, 2022 Judy took her last breath. She is survived by her husband Tom, 4 children, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her ashes will be scattered in the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!