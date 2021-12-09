Longtime Star Valley resident Julie Huntington Hatch passed away November 27th from stroke complications with her husband of over 45 years by her side.
She was born February 4, 1959 to Bert and Marjorie Huntington in Provo, Utah. She was the youngest of three children with a kind heart and warm smile. She met her lifelong love Gary Hatch while attending Provo High and they were married May 29, 1976. They set up their home in Castledale, Utah until they moved their young family of 3 children to the Payson area in December of 1980.
Once their family was complete with the birth of their 4th child and old enough that she felt she could go to work outside the home, she found great joy in working for several medical offices as a back-office assistant. She loved volunteering as an engineer and IEMT by her husband’s side at Diamond Star Fire Dept. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings with her favorites being that of working with the children.
Once able to retire, she spent her days helping watch her grandchildren and considered it a great joy of her life. She loved traveling the world with Gary, whether cruising or island stays, and meeting new people from around the world. She loved spending time with each of her four kids, spoiling her grandkids and great-grandkids. She always loved her pets, which brought such joy to her. She was a kind and caring person who brightened the lives of all who met her, and most will remember her by her beautiful smile that she had for everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband Gary W. Hatch; four children Angela (Cris) Lecher, Breanne (Mike) Roxbury, Cameron (Carla) Hatch and Laura (Grant) Macnab; and her brother Larry Huntington. She also has 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren whom she treasured as well as numerous extended family members. She is predeceased to heaven by her parents and sister SueAnne Price.
Please join us for a celebration of life Saturday, December 11th starting at 1pm viewing and 2pm services at the LDS church in Payson. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society as she loved all animals.
