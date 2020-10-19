June Marie Barrett was born June 18, 1950 in Lansing, Michigan to Bertell and Florence (Beech) Pullum. She was married to Wally Barrett for 49 years until his death in 2018.
June worked as an executive secretary most of her career until her retirement at Payson Physical Therapy as Patient Coordinator in 2015.
June, Wally and their two children moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1979. In 2001 the couple moved up to the Payson area.
June enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, woodworking with Wally, getting together with friends, socializing in the park while walking her beloved dogs, and spending as much time as possible with her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
June is survived by her two children Brian and Angel, daughter in law Kim, son in law Craig, her three grandchildren Sarina, Nicolas and Megan, and great-granddaughter Lilah. June was preceded in death by her husband Wally, parents Bertell and Florence, and brother Richard.
June passed away on September 29, 2020 at the age of 70 with her two children by her side.
June was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends in many, many ways.
May God bless the memory of June.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Messinger’s Mortuary October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society of Central Arizona.
