June McHenry passed away peacefully in her sleep, leaving behind the memories of a strong woman who volunteered in Payson’s community and at church.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa, son-in-law Claus, grandchildren Eric, Christopher and Amy, as well as her two sisters Mary Ann and Linda.
June was very active by volunteering for the Mount Cross Cares program at church, organizing the Daughters of the American Revolution scholarship competition for the high school’s young women, as well as enjoying the festivities of Payson’s Red Hat Society and TOPS. She loved it in Payson and it will always be her home. Her dog, Muffin, was adopted by a loving family in Nevada.
June’s family extends their deepest gratitude to her friends and neighbors. Many of you were there for her when she needed someone the most. Thank you.
In early 2020, she moved to a beautiful senior living facility in Las Vegas and took her last breaths, tucked into her cozy bed. June’s family is so grateful for all of the warm wishes at this time of great loss.
In lieu of flowers, a gofundme account has been set up to fly her grandchildren in from Germany to say their final goodbyes.
We will all miss June. She will never be forgotten.
If all goes as planned, we would like to hold a nice get-together in April 2022. That way, her friends in Payson will have a chance to say goodbye properly. If you would like to join the family, please contact her daughter Lisa via:
