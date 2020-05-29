On April 20th, 2020, we unexpectedly lost our brother, our best friend. Justin passed away at his home in Payson, AZ. He was born on October 31st, 1986 in Calif. to Harold Hodge and Valerie Harris.
He was a cook supervisor at Macky’s Grill for the past 5 years.
Justin enjoyed fishing, hunting, listening to music, playing video games, and spending time with friends. He adored his companion (cat) “Smitten.” She was his baby.
He is preceded in death by his father Harold. He is survived by his mother Valerie Harris of Ventura, Calif.; his grandparents, Richard and Mary Harris of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; and brothers, Jack Ward of Mabelvale, AK, Zach Harris of Little Rock, AK, and brother and best friend, Tim Morgan of Payson, AZ.
A GoFundMe account has been set up in honor of Justin to celebrate his life. Please go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/ztveyy-in-loving-memory if you wish to make a donation. Thank you and much appreciated.
Celebration of life for family and friends to be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!