Kathleen Ann Prentice was born to Marjorie and Philip Prentice on July 17, 1942 in Painesville, Ohio. After WWII, their family settled in Phoenix, AZ. Although she lived most of her life in Arizona, she also lived in Florida, Texas and California. She graduated from Florida’s Key West High School in 1960, where she participated in the school dance team known as the Conchettes. This prepared her for a position with the famous Rangerettes of Kilgore, Texas, where she attended business college from 1960-1961. After college, she returned to Florida, where she married and was blessed with a son and daughter. She eventually moved back to Arizona, raising her children as a single mom and working for her father’s business, Arizona Coil Winding Consultants.
When her children were grown, she relocated to Northern California, where she worked for commercial property managers and Koinonia Foster Homes. Although her career was primarily secretarial and accounting, in her later years her true passion was her antique business, which she started in 1983.
Kathy passed away peacefully on April 19th with family by her side. She is survived by three sisters, a son and daughter, 8 grand-children, 3 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Her Celebration of Life service will be held at 10am on May 15th at Calvary Chapel in Payson, AZ. Donations are encouraged to support The Hearing Aid Project.
