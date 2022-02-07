Kathy Collins, age 80, from Payson, AZ passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 due to complications from Covid Pneumonia after 2 battles with Lymphoma Cancer.
She was born Kathleen Louise Rumsey May 3, 1941 to Robert and Margaret Rumsey in Racine, Wisconsin. She grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she married Harvey Dickey and had her first child.
She moved to California when she was 22 years old. She had her second child when she was 26. She worked as a waitress for many years before changing careers and opened her own dog grooming salon in Granada Hills, CA – “The Dog Patch.”
In 1984 she married David Collins and they moved to Acton, CA. She loved to ride horses, western dance, and hike with her friends. She loved all animals and always had many pets. She would always take in a stray. She was also known to take in a stray friend of one the kids whenever needed.
She loved to make homemade cards for her family and friends. If you have a homemade card from Kathy, then you were very special to her.
Kathy was beautiful, fearless, and feisty. She never took no for an answer and taught us all to always stand up for ourselves.
She moved to Payson, Arizona in 2019 and loved living in the mountains and forest and made new friendships that she cherished.
Kathy leaves behind her husband David Collins; her son Robert Dickey, daughter-in-law Cathy Dickey; daughter Stacy Ford, son-in-law Chris Ford; and her 3 grandchildren, Amanda Dickey (29), Michael Ford (28) (wife Megan Ford), and Madison Ford (21). Each of her grandchildren were all her “favorite,” and they all knew it!
Kathy left her footprint on all of her family and friends. She loved them all so deeply.
She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.
