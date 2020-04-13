Kathy Desch lost her battle with heart disease and cancer on March 13th, 2020 at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa. She was 74 at the time of her death.
Kathy was born in McNary, AZ on August 18th, 1945 to Curtis Clay Crunk and Alta Grace Crunk, and was raised in Maverick until age 8, when the family moved to McNary. She had four sisters and one brother.
Kathy spent most of her life in Arizona, raising her children and maintaining a household in Taylor for over 33 years. Hers was a home which hosted many family gatherings. She loved camping, fishing, baseball, gardening, canning, Christmas, her friends, and all children especially her own. Her three grandchildren were a special joy.
In 2009 Kathy moved to Tonto Basin to develop another property in a warmer area, where she made new friends and reconnected with some old ones. Once again, her house was a central place where family could gather, and night time UTV rides with gramma set the mood for sleep.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, David, of 50 years, her sisters, Jean Bagley of Phoenix, Patricia Alvarado of Taylor, Linda Thompson of Phoenix, Gail Naranjo of Lakeside, and her brother Duane Crunk of Vernon. Also surviving are her children, Kritina Uttecht of Lakeside, Kenneth Desch of Phoenix, and Christopher Desch of Phoenix. Her three grandchildren are Brandon Uttecht of Gilbert, Lacy Babcock of Phoenix, and Elliot Uttecht of Lakeside. Her grandchildren have given her six great grandchildren to love and watch over.
Kathy’s service was at Immanual Lutheran Church in Taylor, and she is buried in the Taylor cemetery. Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements. To share condolences with the Desch family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
