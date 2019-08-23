Kathy S. Clinebell died of a heart attack in the morning of August 12th, 2019 at Saint Mary’s Regional in Russellville, Arkansas. The naturalist and visual artist was 69 years old. She donated her organs for transplant surgery.
As were her wishes to forgo a traditional funeral, the family’s private remembrance ceremony will be held September 7th.
Mrs. Clinebell was born Feb. 16, 1950, in Los Angeles, Calif. She was adopted by Floyd and Florence Keeney shortly after birth. She married James Clinebell in 1977.
Surviving are a son, John, of Los Angeles and a daughter, Sarah, of Mesa, Ariz. Also surviving are two grandsons, Jeff and Connor Speciale; and her adopted brother, Gary Showalter of York Springs, Penn. She was recently reunited with a biological daughter whom she had put up for adoption, Deanna. And also reunited with her own biological family, including her surviving mother, Virginia and four surviving brothers and sisters.
She was valedictorian of her class at South Western High School in Hanover, Pennsylvania. She was one of the first 4 women (non-nursing program students) admitted to Villanova University.
Mrs. Clinebell and her husband, James, were instrumental in the publication of “Currents,” an outlet for poets, writers and naturalists in central Illinois. Together they ran a wildflower seed business whose primary goal was to help save endangered plant species in the prairies. She actively fought for wildlife conservation, particularly for Rock Island Trail State Park.
She was a photographer, sculptor, jeweler and craftsperson who worked primarily with objects found in nature on her frequent hiking adventures. An avid traveller, Mrs. Clinebell had friends all over the United States and would freely share her artistic talents wherever she went.
Memorials may be made to the Public Broadcasting Service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!