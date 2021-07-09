Keith Gates Godbold (K.G.), 79, passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2021. He was where he most loved to be, at Roosevelt Lake, fishing with his loving wife (Barbara) and granddaughter (Gracie) when he passed.
Keith was born on February 15, 1942 in Phoenix, AZ and remained an Arizona native all of his life. He graduated from Camelback high school in 1960. He then spent the next year working in Guatemala. He grew up with a love for adventure and the outdoors. His best days were on the water fishing! If he didn’t have a fishing pole in his hand he was talking about it. He loved to scuba dive, water ski, camp, raft, hike and explore the oceans and lakes around Arizona, Colorado and Mexico. When he wasn’t on the water or off exploring the wilderness, he loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was loyal to the core and he loved with all of his heart. He knew the importance of hard work, often working several jobs, even after becoming a Phoenix firefighter. Keith loved the camaraderie of his job and helping others. He was a Phoenix firefighter for 32 years and retired in 1998. He made many friends and some were like family. He valued each friend and talked of them with great respect and honor. Keith would do anything for his family and friends, except venture back down to the valley once he retired. He had a great sense of humor with just a little orneriness. Keith loved good food, fishing, family and the fabulous music of his close friend, Fred. He always had a pocket full of dog treats, even when he no longer had a dog of his own. He was a great role model, devoted husband and loving father and grand-father. The world lost a great man and he will forever be remembered in the hearts of all those who loved him.
He is survived by wife Barbara; brother, Gary Godbold; children, Kim Proto, Marni Dowell, Jason (Michelle) Elquest, and Karen (Robert) McGuire; and grandchildren, Dante Keith, Bechét and Mirei Proto, Brandon and Elias Dowell, Gracie, Everett and Rylee Elquest and Morgan and Zoey McGuire. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Martha (Skip) Godbold. A private service will be held for family and close friends. Keith’s ashes will be scattered with those of his parents in beautiful Colorado. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Keith’s name to Tonto Basin Fire Department @ tontofire.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!