On Aug. 6, 2020, we said goodbye our dad, husband, son, brother and grandpa, Ken York. Ken was born July 5, 1944 in Silver City, N.M. When he was 15, his family moved to Kearney, Ariz. and he lived the rest of his days in Arizona.
He married his high school sweetheart Marilyn Herring in 1965 and lived in Safford, Tempe, Chandler, and in Payson, where he was by far the happiest.
Ken was an engineer with International Harvester (later called JI Case) for 37 years. When he wasn’t working, he was tinkering in his shop. He could fix or build anything ... which meant something better be really broken if you expected to get a new one.
He built and flew gyrocopters, rebuilt old cars, designed an elk-proof garden and numerous other ingenious fixes that I’m sure we’ll be trying to figure out for years to come.
Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn York; his daughter, Kelly York; son-in-law, Bruce Wright; granddaughter, Eliza Wright; son, Brian York; future daughter-in-law, Lydia Cockayne; mother, Doris Peterson; brother, Michael York; sister, Meredith York; sister-in-law, Reba Turner; and his beloved boxer pup, Piper.
Ken requested a small family gathering in lieu of a service.
Please send donations to: Humane Society of Central Arizona, 605 W. Wilson Court, Payson, AZ 85541.
