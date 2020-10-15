Kenneth George Gouker of Payson, 78, passed away on October 7, 2020. Ken was born in Amery, Wisconsin to George and Helen Gouker, and lived in Clear Lake until 1980, when he moved to Payson, Arizona. Ken is survived by his wife, Jean Gouker of Payson; his brother Floyd (Faith Ann) Gouker of Clear Lake, Wisconsin; son Steve (Gayle) Gouker of Lakeside, daughter Cheryl Chance of Tempe; grandchildren Jade Berryman, Zane (Jessica) Gouker, Cutter (Briley) Gouker, Garret Chance, Blair Chance, and 5 great-grandchildren. The Gouker family was blessed with a devoted and amazing husband, father and grandfather.
He was very involved in the Payson community and loved living in Rim Country. He was an active realtor in Payson for over 30 years. All who knew him knew he was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed nothing more than going “where Bambi wouldn’t go” with his son, grandsons and great-grandsons. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!