Ken was born in Yakima, WA to Jack and Betty Libby on November 5, 1948. Ken entered eternal rest peacefully on January 18, 2022, in Payson, AZ.
The Libby family moved to Seattle in 1950 where Ken grew up. Upon graduation from Evergreen High School in 1968, Ken enlisted in the Marines. During this time, he was deployed to Vietnam where he was twice wounded, receiving two Purple Hearts. Ken returned to Seattle following his time in service and remained there until his permanent relocation to Payson in 1996. Ken retired in 2013.
Ken was an active and beloved member of Church On Randall Place in Pine, AZ since 2012. In 2014 he served on a mission trip to Quito, Ecuador with CORP, led by Pastors John and Simone Lake. There, as a member of a team of six led by Pastor John, he shared the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Ken faithfully attended CORP until the time of his death. Ken rejoiced in the time spent in Bible study, preparing coffee for Sunday morning service, helping with the Communion elements on Communion Sundays or just helping with general custodial duties.
Ken is survived by his sister Kathy (Randy) Kaufman, Nephew Geoff (Marie) Kaufman of Payson, AZ and Uncle George Feltis of Riggins, ID. Ken is preceded in death by both parents.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m., Friday February 25, 2022 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Central AZ – Payson.
Interment will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix, AZ at a future date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!