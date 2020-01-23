Kenneth McKelvy age 66 of Globe, Ariz. passed away peacefully on January 16th, 2020 at home in Payson, Ariz.
He was born on May 14, 1953 in Globe, Arizona. The Son of Forrest and Marion McKelvy, Ken was the oldest of 3 siblings. At a young age Ken had an obsession for motorcycles, often times living on the edge to seek the thrill of riding on 2 wheels. As a father, uncle, and grandfather, Ken passed this on to many generations, showing them the excitement and thrill of being on a motorcycle. Ken worked for the Arizona Department of Transportation for 35 years, giving him the opportunity to live in many of the cities in Arizona, but more importantly he had the chance to meet many different people through his work at ADOT, many of whom became lifelong friends. Everyone who had the chance of meeting Ken got to experience the sense of humor that made him such a special person. Despite his tough exterior, Ken had a huge heart and you always knew he was one of the first people you could count on whenever you needed something.
He was preceded in death by his Mother Marion, Sister Susan, and Son Michael. He is survived by his Father Forrest, Sister Sherry, his Sons Daniel and Stephen, and his five grandchildren Chase, Hailey, Desiree, Eliana, and Daniel.
Ken will be deeply missed, but knowing he’s at peace and with those that have passed before him, gives us great comfort.
A Celebration of Ken’s life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, February 1st, at United Methodist Church, located at 220 E Cedar St., Globe, AZ 85501.
