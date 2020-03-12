Kenneth (Kenny) Morton Jr. ascended to heaven Jan. 22, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones, Gayle, Emily, Evan and Jenny.
He was born Aug. 20, 1952 in Mohawk, N.Y. to Eleanor and Kenneth Morton Sr.
Kenny was the eldest of three children, brother Ray Morton and sister Donna Bohn.
He married his first wife, Ann, out of high school and had a daughter, Jennifer. He then married Gayle in 1981 and had four children, Erin, Kenneth III, Emily and Evan, and two step-children, Jessica Walker and Jeffrey Berkman. He had 10 grandchildren.
Kenny moved to Payson with his wife and three children in 1996 and had a successful plumbing business until he retired.
He worked part time for Walmart for eight years until he was diagnosed with lymphoma last January.
We would like to express our gratitude to the Cancer Treatment Center of America, Goodyear, Ariz. and Hospice Compassus, Payson, Ariz.
Our sincerest thanks to all who helped care for and loved Kenny. God bless you all.
I know Kenny is riding his 1950 Panhead Harley in heaven.
A graveside ceremony will take place May 22 at Brookside Cemetery in Watertown, N.Y.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!