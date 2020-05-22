Kenneth R. Huffer, 87, passed away on May 11, 2020, at his home in Payson, Arizona. He was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota and married his high school sweetheart Betty. After their marriage, Ken served in the U.S. Air Force during the time of the Korean Conflict. Ken and Betty raised their children, Timothy, Connie, Larry and June in Duluth, Minnesota. Ken and Betty moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1976. Betty unexpectedly passed away in 1989 and he was blessed to find love again and married Helen in 1991. They moved to Payson, AZ in 1995.
Ken was a devoted Christian man who actively served in his local churches. His occupation was an office machine repair technician and he was known to be able to fix almost anything from a grandson’s toy motorcycle, to household items to motor vehicles. He loved animals and his hobbies included road trips, reading, music, and camping.
Ken was a loyal, loving family man. He is survived by his wife Helen, children Timothy (Lori), Connie, Larry (Mindy), June (David), stepson Wayne (Janafer), step-daughter Tonya, eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren (with two more on the way!). A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!