Kenneth Ray Hunter was born in Galveston, Texas on June 18, 1947. He entered into eternal rest December 4, 2019.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents: Cora L. Hunter and Nathaniel Hunter and two brothers: Marvin L. Hunter and Olan E. Hunter. He is survived by his wife, Judith L. Hunter, son Joseph D. Hunter, three sisters: Betty Carter, Barbara Lewis and Carol Craig and two brothers: Alfred D. Hunter and Allen L. Hunter. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.
Kenneth grew up in and around Galveston, Texas and spent his childhood swimming and fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. After high school he joined the Air Force and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. After his tours of duty he came home and went to work for Amoco Oil Company in Texas City, Texas. Later he became a carpenter and worked construction in and around the Houston area. He married Judy Leneberg in 1977. Their son, Joseph D. Hunter came in 1979. Kenneth moved his family to Arizona in 1986 and continued to work construction. In 1991 he was in a work related accident when the scaffolding he climbed upon collapsed and Kenneth fell 37 feet. The injuries he sustained stayed with him for the remainder of his life. His great smile and sense of humor will forever be with us.
Services to be determined at a later date and time.
