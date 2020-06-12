Kenny Claydon was born Nov. 25, 1940 to Carl and Bonnie at Ft. Sill, Lawton, Oklahoma. He died June 4, 2020. He leaves behind a wife of 59 years, Nancy; two sons, Richard and Ronald; three grandsons, Dustin, Tyler, Cory, and one granddaughter. Celia. There are no services.
