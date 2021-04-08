Kevin P. Buehler of Payson, AZ formerly of Dodge City, KS passed from this life on 3/13/2021. He was born 9/25/1956 to Raymond and Adaline (Kasselman) Buehler in Great Bend, KS.
Kevin grew up in Great Bend with his family. There was never a dull moment during his childhood and teen years. He spent his early adult years in Dodge City, KS and finally made his way to the Arizona Rim Country where he stayed for the rest of his life.
Kevin met his soul mate Ruth Bernard in 1992; she survives. Together they enjoyed the mountains of AZ. Kevin especially loved riding his Harley, trout fishing, gardening (he had quite the green thumb), cooking (especially wild game) but most of all he enjoyed hunting.
Kevin is survived by his Ruthie of the home; one brother, Todd (Jane) Buehler of Bronaugh Mo.; one niece, Shawna Saidi and daughter Hanaa of Shawnee, OK; and one nephew, Mike (Jeanne) Buehler and their daughter Mariska of Nevada, MO. He is also survived by numerous cousins and friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Addie.
There will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
