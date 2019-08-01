Larry Duane Miller passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 23 in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 75. Larry is survived by his wife Barbie; son Randall Duane Miller (Susan) Kaysville, Utah; daughter Cari Jones (David) Kaysville, Utah; stepsons Clint Sorenson (Christina) Maricopa, Arizona; Mathew McRae (Kamala) Meker, Oklahoma; Mark McRae (Kayli) Payson, Utah; stepdaughters Tracie Kenyon (Troy) Phoenix, Arizona; Jennifer Dettman (Justin) Mesa, Arizona; Krystal Gay (Levi) Buffalo, Wyoming; sister Judy Bliss (Gary) Idaho Falls, Idaho. He is preceded in death by wife Judianne Miller, twin sister Sherry Green and parents Duane and Alice Miller of Farmington, Utah. Larry had 24 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Larry was born on February 15, 1944 in Milford, Utah to Duane and Alice Miller. He graduated from Davis High School in Farmington, Utah in 1962. He married Connie Thorderson in 1962. While married to Connie they had Randy and Cari but divorced in 1978. He married Judianne Sorenson in 1982. Together they raised Clint and Tracie. Judianne passed away in 2015. Larry married his longtime friend Barbie McRae in 2016 and they loved their short time together. Larry was the manager of Parks and Sons Sanitation, owned B&M Rentals with Judianne, worked for his best friend Tom Weeks at Pine Ice and in the last years for the Pine School District driving a school bus. No matter what he did he enjoyed spending time with people.
Larry was accomplished at restoring cars, raising pigeons, working with wood and hunting with friends and family. He was a generous and charismatic individual who loved people and helping his fellow man. He was an active and dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many positions including Branch President, Young Men’s President, High Council along with serving as a temple worker at the Mesa LDS Temple.
A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. general viewing, 10:30 a.m. Family and service at 11:00 a.m. in the Latter-Day Saints Pine building at 4159 North Highway 87 Pine, Arizona 85544. Larry will be interred at the Farmington City Cemetery in Farmington, Utah on Monday, August 5 at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and kindness shown at this difficult time. He will be missed by us all.
