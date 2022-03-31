Larry L. Field died March 24, 2022 at Paradigm Home Health Residential Care Home in McKinney, TX. He was born in Liberal, KS August 20, 1937. He grew up in Texhoma, OK the son of Leon B. and Velma Field. He is preceded in death by his dad in 1982, his mom in 1987, and his brother Albert R. (Ray) Field in 2007. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma in 1963. Mr. Field practiced law in Guymon, OK for 42 years starting with Grester La Mar from 1963 until 1966. LaMar & Field merged with Tryon, Sweet & Hensley. That firm later became Tryon, Field, Sweet & Petty. Mr. Field established his own firm, Law Offices of Larry L. Field, P.C. in 1985 and later sold his law firm, Field & Hicks, PLLC to Cory Hicks in 2006. He enjoyed the first nine years of his retirement in Pine, AZ but moved to Fairview, TX in 2013 to be closer to family.
Larry was married to Joyce Sproles until 1975. He is survived by his wife, Melba, whom he married in 1991, his children, Leigh Field of Goodland, KS, Brady Field and his wife Joy of Plano, TX, and Meg Weibling and her husband Scott of Monterey, CA. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, Jake and Coalson Field of Plano, TX, and Alexander and Elizabeth Weibling of Monterey, CA. He is also survived by nieces Deb Martin and her husband Mike of Stowe, VT, Becca Field of Morrisville, VT, and Kendra Shapiro and her husband Lance of Dallas, TX; great-niece Shelly Severinghaus and her husband Jon and their daughter Maddie of Morrisville, VT, and great-nephews Dana Martin of Deer Isle, ME and Brooklyn, NY, Dustin Martin of Morrisville, VT, and Evan and Blake Shapiro of Dallas, TX, and by sister-in-law Pat Cook and her husband Dick of Coppell, TX.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, April 2, at 10:00 a.m. at Creekwood United Methodist Church at 261 Country Club Road in Allen, TX 75002. The family requests that memorials be sent to Creekwood UMC or to Victory Memorial United Methodist Church for their Family Enrichment Center at P. 0. Box 881, Guymon, OK 73942.
