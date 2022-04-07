Larry G. McNeeley, age 84, former longtime resident of Payson, AZ passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home in Jasper, Arkansas. He was born December 18, 1937, in Mesa, Arizona, to Ira McNeeley and Goldie (Graham) McNeeley. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vicki Clara (Strahan) McNeeley; two brothers, John McNeeley and Lawrence McNeeley; one sister, Jean McNeeley; and one daughter-in-law, Melani (Haught) McNeeley.
He resided in Payson, Arizona until 2001 when he retired to Jasper, Arkansas. He married Vicki Clara Strahan on October 18, 1966. He was a business owner, tow truck driver, and mechanic. He owned and ran McNeeley’s Towing and McNeeley’s Garage, as well as a local gas station, and, for a short period of time, The Pinon Cafe. He loved gardening, wood work, and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Larry is survived by two daughters, Julie Arlette (Aaron) Anderson of Harrison, Arkansas and Jennifer Kathleen Hopson of Payson, Arizona; four sons, Larry Wayne (Jamie) McNeeley of Star Valley, Arizona, Tony David McNeeley of Star Valley, Arizona, Trenton Lacy (Melissa) McNeeley of Pine, Arizona, and Travis Wade McNeeley of Recluse, Wyoming; one sister, Perlean Haught of Star Valley, Arizona; his best friend, Emma Hickey of Jasper, Arkansas; twenty grandchildren, Garrett Lane McNeeley, Connor Sean McNeeley, Dakota Ira McNeeley, Cheyenne Marie McNeeley, Shadrach Steven McNeeley, Skye Brooke Lammers, Justice Wyatt McNeeley, Khloe Victoria McNeeley, Celton Skeet McNeeley, Hunter Collin Anderson, Brayden Josiah Anderson, Tori Ann Anderson, Shelby Lynn McNeeley, Kirsten Brooke McNeeley, Faith Kathleen Hopson, Hope Clara Hopson, Grace Ann Hopson, Larry Dwane Hopson III, Ridge Dwane Hopson, and Kylana Ellen Rose McNeeley; five great-grandchildren, Kyler Axel Lammers, Everett Collin Anderson, Willa Jean McNeeley, Ira Case McNeeley, and Wyatt Lane McNeeley; nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held April 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Payson Pioneer Cemetery. A Celebration of Life and potluck will be held immediately following the service at Rumsey Park (Ramada 5).
