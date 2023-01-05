Larry Hannum

Christopher Creek, AZ – All people die, but not all people live. Larry packed everything he could into is 80 years on this earth. He began his life as a talented football player, earning a scholarship to Phoenix College and NAU (known at the time as Arizona State College). While he was mainly a blocker in the game, every now and then you could get him to tell the story of the one touchdown he managed to score. Larry loved his family’s annual trip to NAU for the homecoming game and catching up with his “Way Back Jacks” football teammates. Of course they always stayed at the Monte Vista Hotel where he worked the graveyard shift while a student at NAU.

Larry went on to become a teacher, where he retired after 30 years. He taught at Madison #1 and Madison Meadows in Phoenix. He also attended Madison #1 as a child, so it had come full circle for him when he took his first teaching job there. It was also at Madison #1 that Larry met his wife, JJ, whom he would spend 42 years and 4 months with. He also coached various sports throughout his career. However, the most important coaching job of all was that of his two daughters in softball. Over those years he managed to get through dealing with emotional, chaotic, and often times bratty teenage girls.

