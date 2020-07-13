Former Montrose, Colorado resident, Larry L. Flowers, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 at his home in Payson, Arizona.
Larry was born June 16, 1938 in Montrose, Colorado to Abner and Anna Flowers, the last of ten children. His formative years were spent working on the family ranch and he was a graduate of Montrose High School in 1957. Larry had served as a deputy sheriff and also owned the businesses Larry’s Lounge and Larry’s Home Improvements. He was well known in the community as the singer of the very popular Larry Flowers Band. In the ’80s he relocated to Anchorage, Alaska where buying and selling cars was his employment.
In 1998 he moved to Payson, Arizona where he met his wife, Carol and they were happily married for 21 years. Having worked with horses and being brought up on a ranch he was naturally drawn to the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee where they served for more than 20 years. Larry was self-employed as a handyman; his retirement hobby was buying, refurbishing and selling furniture. He was admired by all as a kind and gentle man.
Larry is survived by his wife Carol of Payson, Arizona; his son Joey Flowers of Montrose, Colorado; his daughter Candice Flowers of Grand Junction, Colorado; his granddaughter Misty Flowers of Olatha, Colorado; his grandson Dustin Flowers of Fruita, Colorado; and sister, Luella Bellgardt of Montrose, Colorado.
His memorial service will be held at a later date.
