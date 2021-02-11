Laurel “Lolly” Rogers, Lt Col USAF (Ret) died from the end stages of Alzheimer. She was 66 yo. When diagnosed she was 57 and had symptoms for several years prior. She was a truly early age onset case. Covid-19 was not involved.
Laurel was born at the US Army post Ft. Carson, CO. She was number 6 of 11 children. Her father was one of the last USAF Warrant Officers. As usual for military “brats” she moved frequently. Part of her elementary years were spent in Italy attending local schools where she learned conversational Italian. She graduated HS near San Jose. Her parents (father especially) believed they should help the sons with college, but the girls were mostly on their own.
Laurel went to Austin, TX to stay with an older sister. She obtained a civilian job at Bergstrum AFB while going to community college. She obtained her AA degree before moving to George AFB, Victorville, CA where she also obtained civilian employment. During her time at George AFB in 1980 is when she met her husband while both were skiing on the Colorado River.
Laurel moved to Ogden, UT to work at Hill AFB as a civil service secretary for the Commander of the active duty Tactical Fighter Wing. She also enlisted with the AF Reserve Tactical Fighter Group at Hill AFB and trained as an intelligence analysis. She used her reserve tuition benefit to help obtain her bachelors degree. She was then commissioned and started work as a Disaster Preparedness Officer with the AF Reserve while still working full time GS with the active duty unit. She obtained her masters degree later in her career.
Several years later she left her GS job and transferred her AF Reserve position (then a Captain) to join the ANG at March ARB, CA. She had several active duty tours including deployment in 2003 to Iraq. In the mid 2000’s she transferred back to the AF Reserve working for the Commanders of the AF Flight Test Center at Edwards AFB, CA. After a 31 year career she retired in 2014, the last two years on medical hold.
We are very proud of Laurel’s accomplishments. Her personal accomplishments are even greater. She was always a friendly face and a joy to be around. At work she could be firm. Her nickname “Lolly” (not used at work) expresses her friendly nature. She enjoyed being with and helping people. Most important to Laurel of all was her family and son. She volunteered with Tiger Cubs, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, church food bank, and time-out shelter. She taught religious education at church. She volunteered and raised funds for school plays, school band, and sports activities.
She wanted to help people. She volunteered for several medical research trials for Alzheimer including one with major neurosurgery. She knew it would not benefit her personally but was to advance the knowledge for her son and future generations. Her last volunteer trial (ongoing) was for brain autopsy for research.
She will be missed and remembered by those she came in contact with. She is survived by 8 of 11 siblings, husband Art in Star Valley, and son Benjamin in Mesa. Laurel’s request is to donate to the medical charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
God's speed.
